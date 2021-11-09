Tucson alt-rockers move from the basement to the Dusk main stage

The band will open the festival on Saturday — the first act to play Dusk since 2019, which was the last year the festival was held. The 2020 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event also is in a new home after festival organizers moved it from Armory Park to downtown after neighbors complained of noise.

The Basements get 30 minutes to introduce themselves with their self-penned songs “Tucson,” “Back at the Pound,” “Better For You” and “Basements.” It will be their biggest show to date, playing before potentially thousands of people.

Driver said he and his bandmates aren’t focused on that. They are concentrating on the show.

“That’s all you can think about, or you’ll drive yourself crazy,” he said.

The Basements are hoping their Dusk gig can garner them some attention and help them make their dream of taking their band national a reality.

“Who the hell would not want that,” Driver said. “We definitely take it really seriously and want to do this as long we can.”

Goode added, “Why not see where this bus can take us. If we can ride it all the way to the end, why not?”

Bryan Savic is a University of Arizona journalism student who is apprenticing at the Star.