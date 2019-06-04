From left Matt and Nick Kwilosz are Alien Atmosphere -- Credit: Courtesy Alien Atmosphere

 Courtesy Alien Atmosphere

From left Matt and Nick Kwilosz are Alien Atmosphere.

Tucson alternative pop duo Alien Atmosphere is celebrating the release of their new music video “Sail Away” on Saturday, June 8, as part of Second Saturdays.

The release, followed by a full concert, is part of KFMA’s “Local Noize” series that focuses on unsigned local artists.

Tucson-based Alien Atmosphere — identical twin brothers Nick and Matt Kwilosz — will share the stage with alternative metal band Pyrotechnica.

Admission to the concert, hosted by KFMA personality Avery, is free and it’s an all-ages event. The music starts at 8 p.m. on the patio of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cathalena E. Burch

