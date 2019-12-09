Twenty-six Tucson bands will pay homage to 26 nationally known artists from the Sex Pistols and REM to Linda Ronstadt and the Doors during the 2019 Great Cover Up.
Events will be held at 7 p.m. each night from Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 14, at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., on Thursday and Saturday and at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., on Friday.
The Tucson bands, from garage and grunge rockers to R&B and soul artists, will cover a wide range of big named artists, all with national careers in pop music.
Expect to hear the local bands perform one or two signature hits from the artist they are honoring.
Tickets are $8 per night, $12 for two nights and $15 for all three through hotelcongress.com. Proceeds benefit 91.3 FM KXCI.