It's been 50 years since the Beatles performed their final concert on the rooftop of their multimedia company headquarters in London.
On the anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 30, a handful of Tucson bands will try to recreate that moment when the London quartet played an impromptu 42-minute concert that probably sounded like the needle skipping on the record player.
Over that 42 minutes, the band played just five songs: "Get Back," "Don't Let Me Down," "I've Got A Feeling," "One After 909" and "Dig A Pony." But they performed "I've Got A Feeling" twice and "Get Back" three times — at the beginning, middle and end of the concert.
The Tucson tribute will be on the Hotel Congress plaza, 311E. Congress St., not the hotel rooftop, but "Get Back: A Beatles Tribute and Casa Maria Benefit Concert" will likely follow the 1969 setlist right down to the number of times they perform "Get Back."
The concert features Al Perry, Amy Munoz, Luminarios, Mike Hebert, Billy Sedlmayr, Van Christian, Mark Insley, and The Sidewinders. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is a $5 suggested donation, with proceeds benefitting the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.