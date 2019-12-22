Tucson brothers invite us to spend the holidays with Cher, Elton

The Edwards Twins, 54, have been impersonating celebrities on stages around the country for most of their adult lives. Each year, they add characters to the act, with Anthony taking the male roles and Eddie impersonating the women. They recently added Dolly Parton to the lineup.

The Edwards Twins performances, though, are not drag shows nor are they simply impersonating celebrities similar to shows like the long-running Legends In Concert in Las Vegas. The Edwards Twins craft their shows with a story line that captures a moment in time of the artists they are impersonating.

Anthony Edwards points to his 15-minute Elton John segment. He starts with a young Elton from the 1970s, donning oversized glasses as he plays the piano and sings his early hits. With a quick costume adjustment -- ditching the glasses and boa, for instance -- he transforms into Elton circa 1980s then finally Elton John present day.

How does he go from a thinner young Elton to the pudgy Elton of present day?

"I am able to make you believe I have a thinner face," he said, not elaborating on exactly how he pulls it off.

But in each phase of the artist's life, Edwards effects a pretty impressive Elton John voice.