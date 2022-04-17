Tucson choir ends season with climate change message

Arizona Repertory Singers is closing out its 2021-22 season with a dire message: Take care of the planet before it's no longer here to take care of you.

The volunteer ensemble's spring concert “The Beauty of the Earth” features a program of climate change-inspired songs that implores listeners to take action to preserve the planet and slow climate change.

“We have come to a pivotal time in our existence,” Music Director Ryan Phillips said in a written release. “In the latest UN Climate Change report, scientists sent a dire warning. They stressed that we have a narrowing window for action. This program is the Arizona Repertory Singers’ small contribution to the fight against climate change. We’ve picked music that inspires gratitude, reminds us of the beauty of the Earth and, we hope, motivates our audiences to take action to preserve our planet for our future generations.”

The 45-member choral ensemble's concert, which they will perform twice this weekend and again on April 29 — opens with Seth Houston's powerful “Emerald Stream,” which the composer wrote on a canoe trip with his father when he was 17. According to program notes, "Emerald Stream" announces God’s command that we care for the Earth, and the song's rhythm and flow is reminiscent of someone briskly paddling a canoe.

The program also includes Frank Ticheli’s hauntingly beautiful “Earth Song,” Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Linden Lea” and “Rest,” John Rutter's soaring “For the Beauty of the Earth,” George and Ira Gershwin's “Sing of Spring” and “Great Flowing River,” which James Eakin composed during the pandemic with lyrics from Charles Anthony Silvestri.

Some of the works will be accompanied by piano, violin and cello, and the sounds of a woodpecker and bees (these produced by the vocalists) will also make guest appearances in the concert.

Arizona Repertory Singers also will perform a song that was a favorite for their virtual audiences during their 2020 pandemic streamed performances.

The singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Tickets are $18 in advance through arsingers.org or $20 at the door; students are admitted free with ID. Audience members 12 and older must show proof of COVID vaccination and wear masks.

