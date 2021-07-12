Tucson choir kicks off first indoor performance with composers of color

Hansen said one of the lessons he and other conductors nationwide took away from last summer’s volatile racial strife and nationwide protests is the need to expand their musical horizons to include composers of color, both men and women.

Although it hasn’t performed an indoor concert since the start of the pandemic, Helios has performed a couple outdoor concerts including a holiday event last December and a spring concert in April that Hansen said attracted a handful of people including those who watched from their parked cars.

“It’s been a really tough time, but we are so excited to get back,” he said.

The audience at Sunday’s concert will not be required to wear masks if they have been vaccinated. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks and the audience will be socially distanced in Catalina United Methodist Church, the 900-seat church where Hansen is music director.

Helios Ensemble, which Hansen organized in 2014, kicks off its 2021-22 season on Nov. 6 with “Motet Masterworks,” featuring motets by Bach, Brahms and Bruckner. On Dec. 5, the choir will perform its holiday concert and on April 3, it will dip into some of the most loved British choral works including Britten’s “Hymn to St. Cecilia.”

For tickets and details, visit heliosensemble.org.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

