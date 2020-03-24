You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson choir postpones April concerts in light of coronavirus

Tucson choir postpones April concerts in light of coronavirus

Arizona Repertory Singers will perform their April concerts in September. 

 Jesse Thrall

For the first time in its 36-year history, Arizona Repertory Singers is begging off a concert.

The choir, whose 40-plus vocalists are selected after a rigorous audition process, announced it is postponing its April concerts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Choir spokeswoman Julie Ray said the ARS's leaders made the decision last week.

The choir plans to reschedule its concerts in September. The program for the concert, which the ensemble was to perform three times beginning April 19, includes Vaughan Williams’ "The Turtle Dove," selections from Brahms’ "Liebeslieder Waltzes" and Dolly Parton’s anthem, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

“When we do gather again, and we will, this concert will be even more meaningful as we celebrate together our common humanity through the beauty of music,” Music Director Ryan Phillips said in a news release.

ARS will announce the new dates this summer. For details, visit arsingers.org.

+1 

Arizona Repertory Singers Music Director Ryan Phillips said the April concerts will be rescheduled to September.

 Courtesy Arizona Repertory Singers

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News