Tucson choir postpones April concerts in light of coronavirus

For the first time in its 36-year history, Arizona Repertory Singers is begging off a concert.

The choir, whose 40-plus vocalists are selected after a rigorous audition process, announced it is postponing its April concerts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Choir spokeswoman Julie Ray said the ARS's leaders made the decision last week.

The choir plans to reschedule its concerts in September. The program for the concert, which the ensemble was to perform three times beginning April 19, includes Vaughan Williams’ "The Turtle Dove," selections from Brahms’ "Liebeslieder Waltzes" and Dolly Parton’s anthem, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

“When we do gather again, and we will, this concert will be even more meaningful as we celebrate together our common humanity through the beauty of music,” Music Director Ryan Phillips said in a news release.

ARS will announce the new dates this summer. For details, visit arsingers.org.

