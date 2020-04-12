Tucson composer finds inspiration in Isolation in new symphony 'The Journey'

Pete Fine has been doing a lot of hiking lately in the areas not far form his northwest Tucson home.

And on those walks meandering through lush desert flora and fauna, the sun shining warm and inviting, the Tucson musician has found some special inspiration to take his mind off being sheltered at home.

"I just started getting these ideas for music that reminded me of getting out in nature," said Fine, the guitarist who splits his musical output between his progressive jazz band Beyond Words, his role playing guitar for the western/Americana band Blue Prairie Dogs and composing classical music.

Fine, who has composed six full symphonies and a few other classical works, sketched out a 10-minute piece in his head. But "The Journey" turned out to be a bit bigger than that.

When Fine sat down in his makeshift home studio, where a handful of guitars and a sitar share space with a small keyboard and a duel screen computer, the musical ideas flowed. His 10-minute piece became a six-movement, 35-minute symphony.

“I’m really happy with the way it came it," Fine said last week, days after posting a video of the work on YouTube (youtu.be/vbDq7C1T4ls). "It conveys a lot of what I was feeling initially.”