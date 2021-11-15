Tucson concert allows us to mourn, move on from pandemic losses

In hindsight, Thomas Cockrell thinks that the concert his Arizona Symphony Orchestra played just a few days before everything shut down in March 2020 was something of a harbinger of the year to come.

The program included Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral Music,” Beethoven’s Overture to “Edgemont” and Strauss’s epic “Death and Transfiguration” — works that dealt with death, grieving and heroic acts.

“We had no idea that in the couple days following that, we would be told not to come back and teach and that students would be told to stay home,” Cockrell said.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Cockrell and the University of Arizona orchestra will revisit the theme of death, only this time through the lens of reflection, mourning and hope when they perform “A Mahler Requiem.”

Mahler, who is best known for his epic, cosmos-encompassing symphonies and choral music, never composed a requiem — a Mass for the dead. So Cockrell took movements from the monumental Fifth Symphony and interspersed songs by Mahler to create a concert that has the feel of a requiem.