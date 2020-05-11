Tucson concert scene could inch back to life this summer

Tucson venues have started to reschedule concerts that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At this point, there's no guarantee that the new dates will stick, although the state has started to reopen businesses including bars, restaurants and some retail stores. Gov. Doug Ducey's nearly two-month-old executive order that closed all non-essential businesses is set to expire on Friday, May 15.

To date, Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, has not announced new dates for a handful of concerts it postponed including the June show with country female trio Runaway Jane.

Officials with downtown's Fox Tucson Theatre announced Saturday that the theater will remain shut through Aug. 31. Its first concert, as of now, will be the Sept. 2 Cream tribute show "The Music of Cream — Disraeli Gears & Clapton Classics."

The Fox, 17 W. Congress St., was the first Tucson venue to hit pause on March 12, the same day that Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued an order limiting public gatherings to 50 or less. Five days later, Romero ordered all restaurants and bars to close.

At the other end of Congress, the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., has postponed most of its shows through early June and has a few events on the books for July and August.

Club Congress at 311 E. Congress St., which has been live-streaming concerts on Club TV at hotelcongress.com, could start back up in June. The venue has several shows on the books beginning with singer-songwriter Lee DeWyze on June 2 and Austin surf rockers Summer Salt on June 9.