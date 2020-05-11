Tucson concert scene could inch back to life this summer

Tucson venues have started to reschedule concerts that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At this point, there's no guarantee that the new dates will stick, although the state has started to reopen businesses including bars, restaurants and some retail stores. Gov. Doug Ducey's nearly two-month-old executive order that closed all non-essential businesses is set to expire on Friday, May 15.
To date, Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, has not announced new dates for a handful of concerts it postponed including the June show with country female trio Runaway Jane.
Officials with downtown's Fox Tucson Theatre announced Saturday that the theater will remain shut through Aug. 31. Its first concert, as of now, will be the Sept. 2 Cream tribute show "The Music of Cream — Disraeli Gears & Clapton Classics."
The Fox, 17 W. Congress St., was the first Tucson venue to hit pause on March 12, the same day that Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued an order limiting public gatherings to 50 or less. Five days later, Romero ordered all restaurants and bars to close.
At the other end of Congress, the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., has postponed most of its shows through early June and has a few events on the books for July and August.
Club Congress at 311 E. Congress St., which has been live-streaming concerts on Club TV at hotelcongress.com, could start back up in June. The venue has several shows on the books beginning with singer-songwriter Lee DeWyze on June 2 and Austin surf rockers Summer Salt on June 9.
In an interview early this month, David Slutes, Hotel Congress's music director, said they will likely do most of their shows on the hotel's sprawling outdoor patio, where it is easier to social distance.
Here are some other upcoming shows that we know of:
AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road; tucne.ws/cdsava
- Comedian Jim Jefferies "Oblivious Tour," June 12; $15-$75
- Tejano Father's Day Show with Little Joe y la Familia, June 20; $20
- 98 Degrees and Bell Biv DeVoe, June 26; $30 to $175
- Comedian George Lopez, Aug. 21; $30 to $125
- Voz de Mando, Ana Barbara, Chiquis, Enigma Norteño, Sept. 5; $25 to $60
- Juanes, Oct. 3; $25 to $150
- Latin Legends featuring Lowrider Band, Brenton Wood, El Chicano and Thee Midniters Oct. 24; $10 to $80
- ZZ Top, Oct. 25; $40 to $205
- The Beach Boys, Nov. 8; $30 to $130
Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; tucsonmusichall.org
- Happy Together Tour 2020 featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & The Raiders), The Vogues and the Cowsills, July 18; $30-$75
- The Masked Singer National Tour, July 28; $37.50-$77.50
- Marco Antonio Solís: El Mas Querido, Aug. 29 in the Tucson Arena; $59
- Comedian John Cleese of "Monty Python" fame, Nov. 9; $67 to $124
