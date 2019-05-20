If you've been feeling all nostalgic for the '90s, we found three shows that will take you right back to that decade when the teen pop and dance music hangover from the '80s was making room for grunge, electronica and hip-hop.
So grab your stone-washed jeans with the skinny ankles and your Doc Martens and check out these shows.
- The AVA at Casino del Sol is hosting "90s House Party" with Vanilla Ice ("Ice, Ice, Baby"), Rob Base ("It Takes Two"), Tone Loc ("Funky Cold Medina") and Coolio ("Gangsta's Paradise") on Saturday, May 25. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $25 to $75 through tickets.casinodelsol.com
- The hardcore hip-hop duo of Insane Clown Posse may have gotten its start in the 1990s, but Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have spent the intervening three decades making sure they were not forgotten in the '90s. ICP has released 23 records including 2009's "Bang! Pow! Boom!" that debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's album charts. They're bringing that insanity to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Tickets are $35 general admission, $47.50 for reserved seats through rialtotheatre.com.
- Hitting closer to home, Howe Gelb, a founding member of Tucson's 1980s-90s desert rock/alternative country band Giant Sand, is closing out the Club Concert spring concert series under the stars on the Hotel Congress patio, 311 E. Congress St. Gelb's shows are a mix of intimate affairs and nostalgia, anchored by some of the most intelligent, thoughtful songwriting out there. He goes on stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Tickets are $12 at the door or in advance at hotelcongress.com.