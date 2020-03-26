Tucson country, rock singers headline Fox Tucson's 'Friday Night In' concert

Fox Tucson Theatre is hosting its inaugural "Friday Night In" virtual concert, a double-bill with Tucson country singer-songwriter Billy Shaw Jr. and rock singer-songwriter Amy Munoz.

Each artist filmed their "Acoustic Crossroads" set independently on Wednesday and the two performances will be spliced together and streamed on Fox Tucson's Facebook page and the artists' Facebook pages beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27. You can also watch on KOLD Channel 13's Facebook page; the station is doing production for the Fox, theater officials said.

Fox is encouraging people to make a true Friday night out of the event, complete with takeout dinner ordered from any number of the theater's partner restaurants: Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails, The Carriage House, El Charro Café, Charro Steak, Charro Vida, Tavolino Italian Ristorante, Boca Tacos, Commoner & Company, Prep & Pastry, Jonathan’s Cork, Kingfisher Bar & Grill and The Parrish.

RSVP on Fox's Facebook at facebook.com/foxtucsontheatre for updates on who else is streaming the concert.

Shaw performed his solo in his living room while Munoz and her indie blues rock band Amy and Strange Vacation recorded their's at a downtown studio, keeping a respectful social distance between one another. Munoz is also the bass player in Shaw's country band.

"I saw an opportunity to rally the guys up, obviously at a socially distant manner," said Munoz, who moved to Tucson from her native Bakersfield, California, in 2005.