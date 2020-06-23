Tucson country singer Cooper gets divine inspiration for new EP

Tucson country music singer Drew Cooper fell in love with music from the pews of the Church of the Little Flower, his childhood church in Springfield, Illinois.

His grandmother sang in the choir and he remembers singing songs from the hymnal as a little kid, listening as the sound of all those voices floated up to the rafters and seemed to settle into the steeple that casts a shadow over the altar.

“It has this place in my head and my heart where everything sounds great,” said Cooper, who moved to Tucson with his mother and stepfather when he was 11.

Last summer, when his full band tour wound its way to his hometown, Cooper had a crazy idea: Why not record in that church that held so many memories for him and his family?

He reached out to his father, who still lives in Springfield and had him ask the church’s officials if he and his band could record there. They agreed, but said he could only be in the church for eight hours.