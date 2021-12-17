Tucson country singer Drew Cooper lands Christmas video on CMT

Tucson country singer Drew Cooper released his first-ever Christmas song in November and last week, the video landed on CMT online.

Not only his his bluesy, soulfully gritty version of "Please Come Home For Christmas" his first stab at holiday fare, it was his first-ever music video in the nearly dozen years he's been doing country music full-time.

Cooper recorded the song and filmed the video in October at Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in LA. It's the same studio where he recorded his forthcoming CD "This Life" — Cooper's first studio album in two years — which is due out in early 2022.

Texas Red Dirt country/alt-rock legend Cody Canada and his guitar-shredding teen son Dierks backed up Cooper, who over the years has been a regular on Tucson stages and has opened for some of country's biggest names. (He has also played the main stage at Country Thunder in Florence several times in recent years.)