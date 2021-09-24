Tucson country singer Ned Sutton dies at 74

But music back then was a hobby for the 1966 Catalina High School graduate while he studied nursing and then secondary education.

He taught for a short while until the tug of music led him to form the acoustic bluegrass band Fast Eddie and the Rodeo Kings. They played steady gigs but Sutton wanted to plug in and play country swing like the popular Tucson band Dusty Chaps.

The Chaps had put Tucson on the map, landing a major label record deal and touring nationwide.

At one of their Tucson gigs, Sutton introduced himself to Chaps bass player George Hawke. When Sutton’s band broke up not long afterward, Hawke tapped him to became a roadie.

“Ned went all over the country with us and was genuinely hilarious,” Hawke recalled. “The Dusty Chaps, at that point, we’d been together for a very long time and we had seen everything and done everything. And people were grouchy and Ned brought a lightness to a situation that was not always light. He was just a funny guy to have around. He made the mood less tense in a very positive way.”

Sutton also “almost drove us off cliffs in the tour vans, and that’s just the way things are,” Hawke added with a laugh, recalling that part of Sutton’s roadie job was to drive one of the vans. He also was in charge of merchandise sales.