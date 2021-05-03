Tucson cumbia band uses music to tell stories from the border

“We had all the recordings and the art ready, but then since COVID hit, all of us had to pause our music lives and just focus on staying safe," said soft-spoken guitarist and vocalist Kiki Castellanos. "We had to change priorities.”

And with extra time on their hands, the band did what most do when they have a finished product and no where to take it: They tinkered.

A lot.

“There was a lot of different things that kept happening that we had to create new strategies around," said Jim Colby, who plays keyboards and accordion. "And we kept coming up with new ideas.”

They did additional recording from bass player Gus Woodrow-Tomizuka's home studio, where Woodrow-Tomizuka also mixed and mastered the final album.

Castellanos and Colby said the wait was worth it when they finally listened to "Relatos en Caravana."