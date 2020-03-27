Tucson cumbia desert rock band XIXA streams concerts to a world shut in by coronavirus

Tucson's popular cumbia desert rock band XIXA played a pair of concerts last week for nearly 7,000 fans.

The band live-streamed the events over Facebook and Instagram, drawing in fans from around the world in what was arguably Tucson's biggest online concert since the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the state's bars and restaurants.

And it all came together as most XIXA projects do, on the fly, with little more than intuition and passion to guide them.

Last Monday, the band blasted out a note on Facebook saying they were planning a pair of concerts. They invited their fans from around the world to submit song requests. Over the next 48 hours, they stripped the songs of their driving rock overtures right down to their acoustic bones.

And just before noon on Wednesday, three of the band's six members — Brian Lopez, Gabriel Sullivan and Jason Urman — went live from their downtown Dust & Stone recording studios.

The trio sat six to eight feet apart in accordance with coronavirus social distancing protocols while their sound engineer Frank Bair worked the soundboard and Bryan Sanders operated the camera.

For an hour, they played acoustic versions of their songs for fans in Paris, Poland, Germany, Hungary, Peru and throughout the United States who made more than 250 comments throughout the performance. When they could, Lopez or Sullivan would respond to the comments, asking the viewers what they were drinking and from where they were watching.

"HELLO from your booking agency HOTELLOUNGE in Germany — miss you guys! Great show tonight!" wrote Chris Burr.