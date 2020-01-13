You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival focuses on American voice

2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival focuses on American voice

What’s the American voice?

The eighth annual Tucson Desert Song Festival, running through Feb. 16, hopes to answer that question.

The soulful spirituals and folk songs that the talented bass Morris Robinson will sing with True Concord Voices & Orchestra Jan. 24-26 surely fall into that category. He’s also including a little music theater.

Countertenor Reginald Mobley and the Agave Baroque string ensemble might be walking the fine line with a program that includes works written by 17th century composers from the Americas. But they also will shed light on a pair of African-American composers who fit squarely into the definition of America.

And how much more American can you get than rhythm & blues diva Mavis Staples, who joins the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival lineup in a concert on Sunday, Jan. 19, that’s presented by the Tucson Jazz Society.

Some other highlights that fit into the American voice theme include:

  • UA Presents is bringing baritone Thomas Hampson and pianist Lara Downes to Centennial Hall Jan. 28 for “Song of America: Beyond Liberty,” which looks at influential people, poetry and events that helped create and define America.
  • Arizona Friends of Chamber Music teams up with the New York Festival of Song on Jan. 30 for “ Killer ‘B’s,” a program of art songs by American composers whose names begin with B: Irving Berlin, Amy Beach, Harry Burleigh, Marc Blitzstein, William Bolcom, Eubie Blake, Jason Robert Brown, Samuel Barber, Leonard Bernstein and the Beach Boys.
  • Katherine Byrnes and Rob Wright join Ballet Tucson Jan. 30-Feb. 2 for “Made in America,” a concert based on American songs. The program includes the premiere of “Unsquare,” based on compositions by jazz great Dave Brubeck and choreography by Ballet Tucson Assistant Artistic Director Chieko Imada.
  • Met star Renée Fleming, who has been testing her stunning soprano in music theater in recent years, is sure to add a few Broadway tunes to her operatic arias when she joins the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Feb. 6.
  • New York cabaret/Broadway vocalist Liz Callaway joins UA Dance for a taste of Broadway — think Sondheim, Gershwin — to close out the festival Feb. 13-16.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: The eighth annual Tucson Desert Song Festival

Participants: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, True Concord Voice & Orchestra, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music, UA Presents, Arizona Opera, Arizona Theatre Company, Ballet Tucson, Tucson Guitar Society, University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, UA Dance, Tucson Jazz Festival and Arizona Early Music Society 

When: Now through Feb. 16

Where: Tucson Music Hall and Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.; Crowder and Holsclaw halls at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, North Park Avenue and East Speedway; Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.; Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road; Stevie Eller Dance Theater, 1713 E. University Blvd.; Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive; Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.; and St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley

Tickets: Prices vary by presenters

Details: tucsondesertsongfestival.org

The cast

  • Agave Baroque, a San Francisco early music string ensemble specializing in music from the 17th and 18th centuries
  • Rising soprano Christine Lyons
  • Soprano Ellie Dehn, whose resume includes appearances with opera companies around the world including the Met
  • Italian soprano Federica Lombardi, whose star is rising fast
  • Grammy award-winning vocalist and actress Hila Plitmann, a crossover artist known for her focus on contemporary and new works
  • English tenor Ian Bostridge, whose career includes critically acclaimed recitals and opera roles
  • Rising tenor John Matthew Myer, whose Los Angeles Philharmonic debut in 2017 as Mao in John Adams’s "Nixon in China" was heralded by the Los Angeles Times
  • Up-and-coming dramatic soprano Julie Adams
  • Tucson soprano Katherine Byrnes, a regular on Tucson stages and with her band Sweet Ghosts
  • Tucson-based mezzo-soprano Kristin Dauphinais, who teaches at the UA Fred Fox School of Music and maintains a performance career that takes her around the country and abroad
  • Pianist Lara Downes
  • Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway, whose sister, Anne Hampton Callaway, is now based in Tucson
  • Rising operatic tenor Mario Chang, who has appeared with the Los Angeles Opera, Metropolitan Opera, Santa Fe Opera and smaller companies throughout the country
  • Met regular, superstar tenor Matthew Polenzani, who is making his Southwest debut with the song festival
  • The legendary jazz diva Mavis Staples, in a concert co-presented with the Tucson Jazz Festival
  • Conductor Michael Barrett, a protegé of Leonard Bernstein and associate artistic director of the New York Festival of Song, which has been involved with the festival since the third season
  • Rising bass-baritone Nicholas Newton
  • Countertenor Reginald Moble, who is a sought-after vocalist to perform baroque, classical and modern repertoire
  • Soprano superstar Renée Fleming, one of America's most acclaimed vocalists
  • Composer Richard Danielpour, who has written the festival's first-ever commissioned work
  • Jazz vocalist Rob Wright, a UA alumnus and longtime Tucson resident who sang with The New Christy Minstrels
  • Bass Morris Robinson, who played football in college and has carved an impressive career in opera and in recitals over the past two decades
  • German American mezzo-soprano Siena Licht Miller, who is off to a promising opera career
  • Steven Blier, artistic director of the New York Festival of Song
  • Tucson's own drag queen royalty Tempest DuJour
  • Leading American baritone Thomas Hampson, whose long and distinguished resume includes being inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and Gramophone’s “Hall of Fame” for an operatic repertoire topping 80 roles sung in major theaters throughout the world and a discography of more than 170 albums
  • Xuefei Yang, China's first-ever internationally recognized classical guitarist on the world stage
  • Tenor Yongzhao Yu, who makes his Met debut this season

2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival schedule

  • “Composer and Performer: The Creative Process with Israeli soprano Hila Plitmann and Richard Danielpour,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Tucson Jewish Community Center; free
  • Festival World Premiere: Richard Danielpour’s “Songs of Love and Loss” with Hila Plitmann and string septet, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Holsclaw Hall; free
  • Arizona Early Music Society presents “American Originals: Agave Baroque with countertenor Reginald Mobley,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Tickets: azearlymusic.org
  • Mavis Staples in concert as part of the Tucson Jazz Festival, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Fox Tucson Theatre. Tickets: foxtucson.com
  • UA Fred Fox School of Music presents “New Directions in Song,” hosted by UA Professor and vocalist Kristin Dauphinais, noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, Holsclaw Hall; free
  • Tucson Guitar Society presents tenor Ian Bostridge and classical guitarist Xuefei Yang in concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Holsclaw Hall. Tickets: tucsonguitarsociety.org
  • Ian Bostridge masterclass, 10 a.m Jan. 23, Holsclaw Hall; free
  • Xuefei Yang masterclass, 10 a.m. Jan. 23, Crowder Hall; free
  • “America Sings!” with bass Morris Robinson and True Concord Voices & Orchestra, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, at Green Valley's St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church; 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Catalina Foothills High School; and 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Tickets: trueconcord.org
  • “Windows into Song” with soprano Federica Lombardi and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, and 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at Tucson Music Hall. Tickets: tucsonsymphony.org
  • “Festival of Hymns” featuring Kevin Hildebrand with the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior Choir and instrumentalists, 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Green Valley's Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. Tickets: risen-savior.com
  • UA Fred Fox School of Music presents “Coming to America: Songs of American Immigrants” featuring Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute Singers, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Holsclaw Hall. Tickets: music.arizona.edu
  • UA Presents presents “Song of America: Beyond Liberty” with baritone Thomas Hampson and pianist Lara Downes, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Centennial Hall. Tickets: uapresents.org
  • Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present “Killer ‘B’s: American Song from Amy Beach to the Beach Boys” featuring the New York Festival of Song, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Leo Rich Theater. Tickets: arizonachambermusic.org
  • Arizona Opera presents tenor Matthew Polenzani in concert with pianist Christopher Cano, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Holsclaw Hall; sold out.
  • Ballet Tucson hosts “Made in America” with Katherine Byrnes and Rob Wright, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Pima Community College Center for the Arts. Tickets: ballettucson.org
  • Masterclass with tenor Matthew Polenzani, 2 p.m. Feb. 1, Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232; free
  • Arizona Opera presents “La Bohéme” with Ellie Dehn as Mimi and Mario Chang as Rodolfo, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; with Julie Adams as Mimi and Yongzhao Yu as Rodolfo, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Tucson Music Hall. Tickets: azopera.org
  • Soprano Renée Fleming with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Tucson Music Hall. Tickets: tucsonsymphony.org
  • Arizona Theatre Company presents "God Dress America! An Evening of Drag and Bizarre Historical Fashion Trends with Tempest DuJour," 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7, Temple of Music & Arts. Tickets: arizonatheatre.org
  • "On Stage with Liz Callaway" and UA Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m Feb. 13 and 14; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 1:30 and 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. Tickets: dance.arizona.edu

Venues

  • Tucson Music Hall and Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
  • Crowder and Holsclaw halls at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, North Park Avenue and East Speedway 
  • Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.
  • Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
  • Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.on the University of Arizona campus
  • Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road
  • Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1713 E. University Blvd.
  • Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley
  • Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
  • St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News