Tucson Desert Song Festival founder Jack Forsythe dies at 72

Eric Holtan remembers meeting early on with Forsythe at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, where Holtan’s professional True Concord Voices & Orchestra was headquartered.

“Immediately I was struck by this man who seemed larger than life with this business pedigree that was pretty remarkable and here he is talking about singers and song repertoire as if he has a doctorate in music,” Holtan recalled. “And he had this huge vision for this song festival. I fell in love with the guy right away.”

Segel, a former professional opera singer who replaced Forsythe as board president last year, said Forsythe would “call us maybe a couple times a week and he would be on the phone a long time with us. But he would just go on and on and he would think of what he wanted to do and the artists he wanted to bring.”

One of those artists was the world-class tenor Matthew Polenzani, but it took the festival years to land him due to scheduling conflicts. Polenzani was the marquee headliner of the Desert Song Festival’s inaugural Jack and Terry Forsythe Recital Series in January, performing a sold-out concert at University of Arizona’s Holsclaw Hall with Forsythe in the audience. He sat five or six rows from the stage with his wife and son, John, and was smiling ear-to-ear throughout the 90-minute recital.