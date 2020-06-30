Tucson Desert Song Festival plans 2021 return

Tucson Desert Song Festival is returning next January with a beloved familiar face, a world-premiere by a pre-eminent opera composer and two world-class vocalists making their Tucson debuts.

The festival, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12, 2021, also will pay tribute to its founder, Jack Forsythe, who died April 29 at the age of 72.

“Jack has left a remarkable, unique legacy in creating TDSF. Part of our mission now is to honor his contribution to the cultural life of Tucson," song festival Board President and sponsor Jeannette Segel said in a written release.

Soprano Corinne Winters, who was stunning in a Latin-inspired performance with True Concord Voices & Orchestra at the 2019 festival, returns for a concert with True Concord that celebrates women. The concert includes the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen's work commemorating the centenary of the U.S. women’s suffrage as well as the premiere of a piece composed by the 2020 Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition winner.

The festival also will premiere a new song cycle by opera composer Jake Heggie ("Dead Man Walking," "Moby-Dick") featuring renowned mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton; Heggie will accompany Barton on piano.