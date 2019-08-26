When Gabi Montoya and Isabella Rodriquez started jamming together on New Year's Day 2018, they wanted a band name to reflect Tucson, the Southwest and "Chicana punk."
So they named themselves Taco Sauce.
"It's like short and just like catchy and stands out," said lead vocalist and guitarist Montoya, who with Rodriguez and drummer John Matzek are on the lineup for Hoco Fest this weekend. "I think that for some reason that one just kind of called out to us."
In their short time together, Montoya and bassist Rodriquez have created a unique blend of Southwest garage punk, evoking the feminist sounds of Sleater-Kinney with the rhythm section of Black Sabbath.
In the single “Gaslight,” Montoya shouts down the manipulative boys who try to control their girlfriends. She weaves fluid guitar solos over a 1970s metal groove, but she doesn't want Taco Sauce to be categorized into any specific musical genre.
She admits the band has "metal influences," but they also has a "surf pop-punk side."
"I think we definitely enjoy kind of bouncing back and forth between different styles and genres," Montoya said. "We're not boxed into one thing."
Rodriquez grew up on Tucson’s westside, listening to rock 'n' roll even though she played the violin. By middle school, she joined her first band. She credits Geezer Butler, Nick Oliveri and Motown session player James Jamerson as her primary influences on bass but her love for the instrument came from Led Zeppelin.
"My first influence was John Paul Jones who doesn't get enough credit as the riff master he is," Rodriquez noted.
Montoya, originally from New Mexico, practiced Catholicism and evangelical Christianity growing up. She even graduated from a Christian university with a bachelor’s degree in music. She turned away from religious institutions after witnessing what she views as its hypocrisy, and she wrote the song “Good News” about her experience.
Taco Sauce’s songs tackle different issues that affect women and minorities. The surf punk song "Swipe Left (Nope!)" pokes fun at the fan boys and muscled out bros who occupy dating apps. "Kick Rock" delves into misogyny, racism and behavior "women and people of color have to deal with."
Taco Sauce plans to release "Kick Rock" and “Good News” as singles. They will be among the band's setlist which also draws from their EP “Original Hot.” They also will slip in a medley of Selena hits.
"The crowd always loves those," Montoya said. "It'll be a good time."