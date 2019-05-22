So you want to take dad to see country star Jake Owen at the AVA at Casino del Sol on Father's Day but you're cash-strapped?
The AVA might be able to help you with that.
The 5,000-seat venue teamed up with Tucson Federal Credit Union to give away free concert tickets through the Tucson Concert Connection.
It's super simple: Visit tucsonfcu.com/concerts to enter to win tickets to specific shows. Click on the show and you will be directed to a link where you fill out your name and contact information. You don't have to be a member of the credit union to enter.
The deal is good for only a few AVA shows, but they are good ones: In addition to Jake Owen on June 16, you could win VIP tickets to Alejandra Guzman on May 31; Sublime with Rome on June 15; and VIP tickets to the #IMomSoHard comedy show on July 26.
The tucsonfcu.com site is also where you can get discounted tickets for those shows as well.
The AVA/Tucson Federal Credit Union collaboration launched in April, but it's not the first time the credit union has jumped into the concert arena. In 2018, it gave away 980 tickets to 46 events at the AVA, Rialto Theatre, iHeartRadio Music Festival and other venues and festivals.
The AVA's 2019 summer season is in full swing. Upcoming shows include Intocable, Voz de Mando and Banda Machos on June 28; country superstar Chris Young on July 7; Bush & LIVE "The Altimate Tour" on Aug. 11; and Outlaws & Renegades with Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band on Aug. 25. Details: casinodelsol.com