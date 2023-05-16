For the first time since the pandemic, Tucson’s husband-and-wife folk-Americana duo Sweet Ghosts will play a headlining concert.

Ryan Alfred and Katherine Byrnes will play a show at Hotel Congress’ Century Room at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Americana singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle opens the show.

Tuesday’s concert is something of a belated makeup for the spring 2021 Hotel Congress Plaza CD release show for their second album, “An Endless Blue,” which was canceled due to rain. The pair had hoped to do the CD release show months earlier in late 2020, but a COVID outbreak convinced them to hold off.

Alfred said after 3½ years, “we’re super excited” to be back on stage. Their band on Tuesday will include pianist Angelo Versace, who teaches jazz studies at the University of Arizona, and Colin McIllrath on bass.

Alfred said Sweet Ghosts is releasing a new single this week that will be available on all streaming platforms.

Tickets for the show at the Century Room, 311 E. Congress St., are $20.15 through hotelcongress.com.

Also this weekend, a handful of Tucson rock bands will perform in Local Love Promotions‘ latest showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.