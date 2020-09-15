Tucson folk singer's 'Zoomcerts' almost as good as being there

Loveland said the Zoom platform allows you to invite as many as 300 people to join. He charges no admission and encourages artists to set up virtual tip jars.

Loveland said he hasn’t figured out a way to monetize his concept, even as he admits the cost of producing the shows is financially taxing. He invested heavily in the startup costs to buy the camera and audio equipment to host the shows, which he advertises on his Facebook page (facebook.com/ZoomEntertainmentnetwork).

Occasionally Loveland performs during the Zoomcerts, but mostly he emcees the shows. It’s not exactly the musical role he intended for himself when he retired.

“Music was going to be be my retirement plan,” said the 70-year-old Loveland, who pursued music as a career from his teens through his late 30s and also flirted with an acting career in Hollywood. “I came to Tucson and it’s quite a big music community. I connected with the folk festival and I played in festivals and I was playing in nursing homes and restaurants.”