Tucson folkie Sophia Rankin releasing CD with new band The Sound

With the band in place, they started playing gigs around town under the name Sophia Rankin Band.

The name was a place holder as they worked on “Riptide.” Rankin had written the songs over the past couple years, but once she had the band in place, she turned to them to help flesh out the sound.

They infused jazz horns in the poppy toe-tapper “Tainted Blue” and helped Rankin bring an edgy, rocking vibe to “Metal and Wine.” There’s bluesy guitar riffs on the soulful “The Fray,” which Rankin sings with a voice that has flashes of Sarah McLachlan circa “Surfacing,” and there’s delicious pure pop abandon on “You Got the Love,” where Rankin sings about love that pulls her “too close to the riptide” — hence the album’s title.

The album explores pop, folk, rock and blues, but Rankin prefers to put it all under the alternative folk umbrella.

“I want to keep the singer-songwriter part of it because no matter what kind of sounds we experiment with, everything is telling a story,” she explained. “I love the umbrella term of alternative folk, which means we are trying out all these different things but this is our roots.”