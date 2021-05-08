Tucson Grammy hopeful Chorney applauds decision to open up award nominations

For most of you reading this, not in the crazy business of music, if you are the least bit interested, here is how those committees worked in a nutshell. The members vote, and then a committee takes the top 15 or 20 artists with the most votes, and decides who the five nominees will be. If an artist got the most votes, they may not necessarily be a nominee. That seems pretty messed up, right? Not only that, a member of this committee can suggest that someone who wasn’t even in the top 15 or 20 be thrown into the mix. Not much of a democracy.

I believe the first genre to add a committee was jazz. Luckily for me in 2012, Americana nominees were chosen by a pure democracy. But how did the members know about my album? I was able to present my sixth album, “Emotional Jukebox,” on an in-house social networking site called Grammy 365, where members shared music for consideration. Because of that site, after playing in bars for 30 years, I finally got my break. Former Recording Academy President Neil Portnow went on the record to the Associated Press about my controversial nod, saying “It shows everybody has a shot. That really is the truth.” With all of the press, word spread to thousands of independent artists — who then joined the Recording Academy hoping to get their shot.

Not so fast.