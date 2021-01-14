Tucson has a new Spanish-language pop radio station

“(Urbana’s focus) is different and fun music. It makes you dance and sing along when you are in your car,” she said. “We were so tired of all the negative stuff so it was time for this new format.”

Last week, Urbana, which went on the air in late December, went live with its local morning and afternoon DJs.

“They know the community and they know what’s needed. They can relate to it,” said the Bisbee native who has spent most of her life in Tucson.

Unlike Tucson’s other radio stations, Bustos Media is not owned by a national media company. Bustos is family-owned with nearly two dozen radio stations in Oregon, Washington, Tucson, Milwaukee, and Chico, California.

Meanwhile, iHeartRadio in Tucson flipped two of its stations in hopes of propping up its country station The Bull.

Back in early November, long before anyone was decorating Christmas trees or putting up holiday lights, iHeartRadio went live with a new station: My 92.9, “Tucson’s Christmas Music Station” — holiday tunes by Top 40 artists around the clock.

On Jan. 6, after they had hollied and jollied us straight through the New Year, iHeartRadio moved KMIY My92.9 up the dial to 97.1FM, home of its country station The Bull, and moved The Bull to 92.9FM.