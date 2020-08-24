Tucson has spotlight in four-day country benefit concert

"We are believers that music heals the soul — and we hope we can share some sunshine during this dark time," Southern Halo's Nata and Tinka Morris said in a written statement.

"It's an honor anytime I can do something for my brothers and sisters in the music industry," said Shaw. "I feel like we're one big family and right now the gig industry is being devastated and there are so many in need. I've been through seasons in my life where I've relied on help and when I'm on the opposite side of the coin there's no other option but to pitch in."

Music Health Alliance has benefitted from several fundraising efforts throughout the pandemic, but none as ambitious as this, Allsep said.

“The virtual streaming fest is a brilliant idea," she said. "When they (Country Sway) were looking for a charity partner and they really wanted to do something for the music industry directly, it was a really good fit. We can make a small amount of money go a long way.”

The lineup also includes veteran artists Jamie O'Neal, who had a hit early in her career with the song "There Is No Arizona"; and Kristian Bush, half of the platinum-selling duo Sugarland.