If you go

What: Tucson Hip Hop Festival

Featuring: Headliners Masta Ace & Marco Polo, and The Underachievers, along with dozens of DJs, producers and other artists performing sets from 1 to 11 p.m. March 9

When: Wednesday, March 6, trough March 9

Where: Mostly on the grounds of 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Also at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., and Monsoon Collective, 127 S. Fifth Ave.

Tickets: $10 each day for first three days; $25 for March 9. Four-day festival pass starts at $55 through tucsonhiphopfestival.com