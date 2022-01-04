Tucson Jazz Fest returns with big names, packed schedule

The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival had to hit pause on its 2021 festival last January, which could partly explain why organizers are going bigger than ever for their 2022 festival Jan. 14-23.
In addition to a star-studded lineup that includes jazz legends Dianne Reeves and Herb Alpert with his wife Lani Hall, the festival will feature post-concert parties, pre-concert live music and special donor and VIP events.
Eleven-time Grammy nominee Jon Batiste was also on the lineup but that show has been postponed.
“This is going to be the biggest festival we’ve ever had,” said Tucson Jazz Festival Board President Elliot Glicksman. “There are going to be musical events before every show, places you can go and grab a beer and listen to music before every show.”
“The whole purpose was to try to activate and give as many options to our patrons and festival goers as possible,” added festival Executive Director Khris Dodge.
This will be the festival’s seventh event in its eight years — it had to cancel its 2021 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and it features collaborations with the Fox Tucson Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Tucson Desert Song Festival, Hotel Congress.
Tickets for that show are pretty much gone and websites offering resale tickets are asking as much as $500 apiece.
Glicksman said many of the concerts are selling well and “if folks don’t get their tickets, these shows are selling out.”
“It’s an amazing lineup,” he said, crediting Dodge for curating the festival.
Artists include the electrifying Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra with Tucson’s own Orkesta Mendoza featuring Sergio Mendoza, jazz drumer/composer Kendrick Scott (the festival’s artist in residence), hip-hop jazzman Shamarr Allen, pianist Emmet Cohen and “Petite Fluer” with Adonis Rose & New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring French vocalist Cyrille Aimée.
Tucson Jazz Institute’s award-winning Ellington Big Band opens the “Petite Fluer” show.
Eight years after the late Yvonne Ervin spearheaded the first Tucson Jazz Festival in 2015, the event has landed squarely on the radar of jazz enthusiasts nationwide and is one of the largest jazz festivals in the Southwest.
“We would love for Tucson to be known as the jazz capital of the Southwest. Not only are we able to support these national artists coming in, but as a whole, Tucson supports jazz music throughout the year with local performances and other events,” Dodge said.
“I think Tucson has become a destination (for jazz). We are like the jazz oasis in the desert,” said Glicksman. “I think it is very much akin to the (Tucson Festival of Books) where if you are a jazz fan, where would you like to go to listen to jazz in January?”
“I’m looking forward to having that ability to bring live music to our fans with the variety that we are bringing within the jazz realm,” Dodge said. ”One of the biggest things that many of us have been missing over the last two years is the ability to gather and listen and experience live music. To be able to effectively play a part in that and present it and give people that experience is wonderful.”
Glicksman said audiences to this year’s festival events will have to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test at each of the venues, all of which have enacted health protocols.
