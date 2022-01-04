Tucson Jazz Fest returns with big names, packed schedule

“We would love for Tucson to be known as the jazz capital of the Southwest. Not only are we able to support these national artists coming in, but as a whole, Tucson supports jazz music throughout the year with local performances and other events,” Dodge said.

“I think Tucson has become a destination (for jazz). We are like the jazz oasis in the desert,” said Glicksman. “I think it is very much akin to the (Tucson Festival of Books) where if you are a jazz fan, where would you like to go to listen to jazz in January?”

“I’m looking forward to having that ability to bring live music to our fans with the variety that we are bringing within the jazz realm,” Dodge said. ”One of the biggest things that many of us have been missing over the last two years is the ability to gather and listen and experience live music. To be able to effectively play a part in that and present it and give people that experience is wonderful.”

Glicksman said audiences to this year’s festival events will have to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test at each of the venues, all of which have enacted health protocols.