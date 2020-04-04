Tucson loses its classical music patron saint, but her legacy lives on

She attended the Grammys ceremony with Holtan and when Paulus’s widow accepted the award on her husband’s behalf — Paulus died in 2014 — Vanek cried.

“That’s the only time I saw Dorothy cry,” Holtan recalled.

Vanek believed that “Far in the Heavens” was just the beginning of what True Concord was capable of, so when Holtan asked her in 2016 to be a part of the ensemble’s ambitious five-year recording and commissioning project, she kicked in $500,000 and her blessings. The Dorothy Dyer Vanek Fund for Excellence has produced two new compositions to date and one recording, last year’s “Christmas With True Concord: Carols in the American Voice.” The album reached No. 5 on Billboard’s traditional classical albums chart.

Next January, True Concord will perform the world premiere of another Vanek Fund commission by American composer Jocelyn Hagen to commemorate the centenary of women’s suffrage in America.

“I thought it would be a wonderful project that they could do,” Vanek said at the time. “They discovered that they can do it. When we did the Paulus event we brought things together, but they also found out that they were capable of doing that. They won the Grammy. It was quite a thrill to win.”