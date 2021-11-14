Tucson Masterworks Chorale returns with new conductor; Friends hosts young cellist

Masterworks Chorale back on stage
Back in August, the volunteer Tucson Masterworks Chorale, under its new conductor Luke Diamond, started rehearsing for this weekend's fall concert at Christ Presbyterian Church.
Proof the ensemble is ready to return: Its concert — "Together in Song" — kicks off with Schubert's demanding soprano workout "Mirjams Siegesgesang" (Victory Song of Miriam), 10 continuous movements for soprano soloist and soprano, alto, tenor and bass choir.
Schubert composed the cantata, based on texts by the poet Franz Grillparzer, in the final months of his life. He died before he could orchestrate the work, which was completed by Franz Lachner.
It premiered in his honor several months after the composer's death.
Also on the program: Works by Copland, David Dickau, Christopher Tin and Diamond, who joined the choir in August.
The chorale, which will have 45 vocalists, performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. Tickets are $20 through tucsonmasterworkschorale.org; no tickets will be sold at the door. Those attending must provide proof a COVID-19 vaccination and everyone will be required to wear masks.
Tucson Masterworks Chorale performs two concerts a year, in the fall and spring. The spring concert — Haydn's "The Seasons" — will be on April 24, 2022.
Arizona Friends hosting new friend
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music will introduce a new friend and welcome back an old one at its recital on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Award-winning cellist Jonathan Swensen will make his Tucson debut with the Friends, accompanied by pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera, who hasn't played with the Friends since spring 2015.
About Swensen: The 24-year-old Danish-American cellist has a slew of awards to his credit including a first prize at the Khachaturian International Cello Competition and the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He adds Tucson to a growing list of solo performances around the world and guest turns with orchestras including the Copenhagen Philharmonic.
About Cassidy-Polera: The prize-winning pianist has performed in some of the world's most storied halls including the Kennedy Center and Alice Tully Hall in New York and venues in Beijing, Russia and throughout Europe. She has a reputation for being devoted to works by living composers.
The pair will perform a program of cello-piano works by Debussy, Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev at 3 p.m. Sunday at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $32 for adults, $10 for children through arizonachambermusic.org. Masks are required.
