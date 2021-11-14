Tucson Masterworks Chorale returns with new conductor; Friends hosts young cellist

Tucson Masterworks Chorale performs two concerts a year, in the fall and spring. The spring concert — Haydn's "The Seasons" — will be on April 24, 2022.

Arizona Friends hosting new friend

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music will introduce a new friend and welcome back an old one at its recital on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Award-winning cellist Jonathan Swensen will make his Tucson debut with the Friends, accompanied by pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera, who hasn't played with the Friends since spring 2015.

About Swensen: The 24-year-old Danish-American cellist has a slew of awards to his credit including a first prize at the Khachaturian International Cello Competition and the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He adds Tucson to a growing list of solo performances around the world and guest turns with orchestras including the Copenhagen Philharmonic.

About Cassidy-Polera: The prize-winning pianist has performed in some of the world's most storied halls including the Kennedy Center and Alice Tully Hall in New York and venues in Beijing, Russia and throughout Europe. She has a reputation for being devoted to works by living composers.

The pair will perform a program of cello-piano works by Debussy, Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev at 3 p.m. Sunday at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $32 for adults, $10 for children through arizonachambermusic.org. Masks are required.

