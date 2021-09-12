Tucson Music Hall adds Gary Allan, Martina McBride to lineup

Tucson Music Hall has added a pair of country shows to its fall lineup, which kicked off this week with Jackson Browne — the first artist to take the Music Hall stage since the COVID-19 pandemic silenced Tucson stages in March 2020.

First up is Gary Allan on Oct. 22 followed by Martina McBride on Nov. 5. Tickets for both shows — $49-$126 for Allan, $36-$122 for McBride — are on sale now through ticketmaster.com.

Allan, who for years spent his December birthday performing in Tucson, is bringing his "Ruthless" tour here, celebrating the June release of his 10th studio album "Ruthless."

“When I think ’country music,’ I think of a smoky bar with a glass of whiskey, and somebody playing heartbreak songs," Allan said, describing the album on his website. "That, to me, is what country music is.”