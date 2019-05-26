Arizona Symphonic Winds closes its 2019 spring concert series this weekend by shining the spotlight on Tucson’s young musical talent.
Conductor László Veres will lead the volunteer ensemble in “Stars of the Future,” which features former Mountain View High School students trumpeter Mason Christofferson and clarinetist Quinton Nickum.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Udall Park’s László Veres Amphitheater, 7600 E. Tanque Verde Road. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.
Meanwhile, Veres’ professional ensemble Tucson Pops Orchestra has two more concerts in its spring series at Reid Park.
- On Sunday, June 2, the orchestra tips its hat to Leonard Bernstein with the Overture from “Candide,” “West Side Story,” “Symphonic Dances” and “The Wrong Note Rag.” Former University High School student Sophia Rightmer, a cellist, also will perform Dvorák’s Concerto for Cello.
- On June 9, the program inclu
- des Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, selections from “Miss Saigon,” “La Bamba” and “Salute to the Cinema.”
The Pops perform at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road, and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free; donations are accepted.