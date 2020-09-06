Tucson musician launches virtual open mic on Facebook

Brecht and his wife, Marjie, launched Desert Southwest Open Mic in April and went live in early May. To date, they have more than 1,800 members and dozens of them log into the site on Mondays to sign up for that weekend's events; performances start at 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

And while it's 4 p.m. in Tucson, it's 1 a.m. for Vic Lennard in the United Kingdom. Which means not many of the retired math tutor's friends and family are up to see him perform live on Desert Southwest Open Mic, where he has performed several times.

"Even so, it's an enjoyable experience," Lennard said, adding that he uses Open Broadcaster Software to enhance the quality of his video and audio. "These performances are shared on my public feed afterwards although Facebook are now trying to stop this," he added.

In the two years since Lennard retired, he has done hundreds of open mics. Since the pandemic in March, he switched gears from live shows to virtual open mics and said he tends to do two to three a week including one from America's East Coast that is on Zoom. He mixes self-penned songs with covers by James Taylor, John Martin and Chris Rea.