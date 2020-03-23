Tucson musicians making music out of mayhem

Tucson country singer Drew Cooper sang into a mic in a darkened corner of Sentinel Peak’s dining room last Friday afternoon as a handful of customers popped in to pick up to-go orders.

Later Friday evening, Olivia Reardon and her band, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, played to empty seats at St. Charles Tavern while a couple hundred people tuned in to the band’s virtual concert on YouTube.

And for the last week, pianist Khris Dodge, who curates and coordinates Khris Dodge Entertainment, has accompanied a handful of Tucson vocalists from Crystal Stark to the duo of Chach Snook and Jodi Darling as part of his daily “At Home Concert Series,” one-song performances intended to “make our world a happier place.”

With every theater, club, bar and restaurant closed, Tucson musicians of all genres, from rockers Zero Miles to Empty to cumbia rocker/singer-songwriter Gabriel Sullivan and beyond, are reinventing themselves on Facebook and YouTube as a way to keep connected with their audiences.

“We’re all going to figure out what we’re capable of doing,” said singer-songwriter Brian Lopez, who splits his music career between his solo work and his role in the popular cumbia rock band XIXA with Sullivan.

Many of the artists have set up links for fans to donate tips through PayPal and Venmo to offset some of the income they lost due to canceled gigs. A few are directing donations to the GoFundMe Tucson Musicians Relief Fund, launched on March 15 with a goal of raising $25,000 to help musicians pay rent, utilities, food and other life expenses.