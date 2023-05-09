At some point on Saturday, May 13, you will swear that your eyes and ears are playing tricks on you when you see Tucson native Tony Kishman on the Fox Tucson Theatre stage.

Even if you saw him with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra performing his “Live and Let Die” show in 2012 or channeling Paul McCartney in a Gaslight Theatre show in 2019, you will probably still blink twice and shake your head at how closely he resembles the famous Beatle.

Kishman on Saturday is bringing “Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney” home for the first time since that 2019 show. And he’s doing it for a good cause: The concert benefits Hope of Deliverance Dog Rescue, which assists rural shelters in dealing with their overpopulation and Helping Every Animal Receive Treatment (H.E.A.R.T. SW), an organization that helps people pay medical bills for animals whose health issues are survivable.

McCartney is part of Kishman’s musical DNA. Back when he was in his early 20s fronting the late 1970s Tucson Top 40 cover band Cheap Trix, the Canyon del Oro High School alumnus got an invite to audition for the Broadway show “Beatlemania.” He landed the role of Paul and did the show for five years on Broadway.

Kishman, who moved to New York four years ago, has made a career playing Paul ever since in a variety of shows, including “Twist and Shout” and “The Classical Mystery Tour.”

His show on Saturday will pull from McCartney’s solo catalog, which includes his band Wings and Beatles hits. Expect to hear everything from “Hey Jude” and “Penny Lane” to “Live And Let Die” and “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

Don’t be afraid to hum along to “Yesterday” and “Let It Be,” either; no one will call you out — unless you get too loud. Also, potential fodder for a “Live and Let Die” show: The classic “Eleanor Rigby,” “Silly Love Songs,” “My Love,” and the rocking “Got to Get You Into My Life.”

Saturday’s show at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$75 through foxtucson.com.