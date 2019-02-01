Videos: A look back at Linda Ronstadt's career

Linda Ronstadt began singing as a child. She performed her first hits with the Stone Ponies. She sang in Spanish. She sang with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra. She performed opera. She recorded lullabies made from rock and roll songs. Parkinson's disease has ended Ronstadt's singing career, but her impressive body of work has earned the Tucson native a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.