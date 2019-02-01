Linda Ronstadt may not be a household name anymore, but the now-retired singer dabbled in everything from rock to country to light opera to the Latin music of her heritage. She’s won numerous awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and has released more than 30 studio albums. She’s been nominated for a star on the Walk of Fame for her recording work.
Tucson native and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt opens up about living with Parkinson's disease with "CBS Sunday Morning."
Courtesy "CBS Sunday Morning"
Ronstadt also said she is hopeful they will find a cure for Parkinson's, which she was diagnosed with in early 2013. She went public with the diagnosis in August of that year and said at the time she had been experiencing symptoms for years before that included not being able to sing.
Tucson native Ronstadt, 72, performed her last hometown concert in 2007 at the AVA at Casino del Sol. She has returned twice since for speaking events at Fox Tucson Theatre.
Ronstadt told "CBS Sunday Morning" host Tracy Smith that she realized something was wrong with her voice as early as 2000. And while she can no longer sing — “I can’t even sing in the shower," she told Smith — she isn't angry.
“When you’ve been able to do certain things all your life, like put your shoes on and brush your teeth or whatever, you – when you can’t do that, you sort of go, ‘What’s this?’” says Ronstadt, who sold more than 100 million records in her nearly five-decade career that landed her in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. “You know, what’s happening here? Come help me with this. And then you have to learn to ask people to help, and that – that took a little doing. But I do that now, because I need the help.”
In the interview, which covered her career and touched on her recent theater "conversation" events around the country including at Fox Tucson Theatre in 2014 and last year, Ronstadt expressed confidence that researchers will one day find a cure for Parkinson’s.
“I’m sure they’ll find something eventually,” she tells Smith. “They’re learning so much more about it every day. If not, I mean, I’m 72. We’re all going to die. So, they say people usually die with Parkinson’s. They don’t always die of it because it’s so slow-moving. So, I figure I’ll die of something. And I’ve watched people die, so I’m not afraid of dying. I’m afraid of suffering, but I’m not afraid of dying.”
"CBS Sunday Morning" airs from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Videos: A look back at Linda Ronstadt's career
Linda Ronstadt began singing as a child. She performed her first hits with the Stone Ponies. She sang in Spanish. She sang with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra. She performed opera. She recorded lullabies made from rock and roll songs. Parkinson's disease has ended Ronstadt's singing career, but her impressive body of work has earned the Tucson native a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Linda Ronstadt's tour programs from 1983 and 1984 at the University of Arizona's Esquire Apartments photographed Tuesday, April 19, 2011. Ronstadt has donated her collection of artifacts from her time with Nelson Riddle to the UA School of Music.
Linda Ronstadt, right, and Sam Bush sing together at the Berger Performing Arts Center in Tucson on June 12, 2002. Most of the crowd was there to hear Linda Ronstadt sing, but by the end of the evening, Sam Bush's mandolin playing and harmonizing with Ronstadt converted many into enthusiastic fans.
A likeness of Tucson native singer Linda Ronstadt was created by 86-year-old June Aguayo, who works out of her home. Aguayo is a regular staple at cultural events like Tucson Meet Yourself and has painted notable Tucsonans such as Raul Grijalva and Lalo Guerrero.
Linda Ronstadt's What's New album on top of the hand-copied orchestra parts for "What's New" by Ronstadt arranged by Nelson Riddle at the University of Arizona's Esquire Apartments photographed Tuesday, April 19, 2011. Ronstadt has donated her collection of artifacts from her time with Nelson Riddle to the UA School of Music.
Linda Ronstadt, shown in this 1991 file photo, is singing the praises of teaching young children foreign languages. Ronstadt, whose album "Canciones de Mi Padre" ("Songs of My Father") won a Grammy in 1987, told state education officials in Phoenix Monday, Sept. 30, 1996, that if children aren't exposed to foreign languages early, they may not learn them at all.
Photos: Linda Ronstadt joins the 2014 Rock Hall of Fame class
Nirvana, Kiss and Peter Gabriel will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year.
The Rock Hall announced Tuesday that Hall and Oates, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens also will be inducted April 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
1 of 14
Handout photo of Linda Ronstadt in 1999.
Handout photo
Handout
Linda Ronstadt circa 1983.
Handout photo
Jill Torrance/Arizona Daily Star
Max Becherer/Arizona Daily Star 2002
Linda Ronstadt in 1998.
Handout photo
David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
Linda Ronstadt at Tucson's Symphany Cotillion Ball in 1977.
Lew Elliott / Tucson Citizen
Jill Torrance/Arizona Daily Star
Linda Ronstadt signs autographs at Tucson's Symphany Cotillion Ball in 1977.
Lew Elliott / Tucson Citizen
Osamu Honda/Tucson Citizen
Linda Ronstadt with Nelson Riddle
Courtesy University of Arizona School of Music
Linda Ronstadt and Mariachi Vargas deliver inspiring celebration of old Mexico in sold-out concert.
Bruce McClelland/Arizona Daily Star 1988
