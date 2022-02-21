Tucson orchestra takes on climate change in first concert of the year

“What’s unique about the texts is that Todd wrote it from the perspective of Mother Earth,” said True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan. “This is Mother Earth talking and she is talking to us.”

And she is not happy that humanity has taken her gift of the land and the seas and the stars and the moon and destroyed it.

Almost.

Earth Symphony goes from Mother Earth before mankind to the mankind's impact, weaving in cautionary tales including Icarus flying too close to the sun with his wax wings and the dangers of water and air pollution before circling back to the hopefulness of the final movement, “Recover.”

The movement closes with the brass players putting down their horns and picking up wine glasses to create a sweet high pitch when they rub the rims.

“It’s going to be a really cool sound affect at the end,” Holtan said.

True Concord will have more than 70 artists on stage — 32 vocalists and 40 instrumentalists — for the concert, which they will perform three times this weekend.