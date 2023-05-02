The Civic Orchestra of Tucson is taking its 47th season finale outside.

The orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Keun Oh, will perform “The Old World, The New World and The Future World” twice this weekend, including under the stars at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Pavilion in Reid Park on Sunday, May 7.

The concert will feature performances by two pairs of siblings — Laura and Sarah Roland and Friesen Duo (Colin and Nathaniel Friesen)— who won the orchestra’s 2023 Young Artists Competition.

The program is bookended by Bizet’s “L’Arlésienne” Suite No. 2 and James Horner’s “Hollywood Blockbusters.” Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances and a movement from Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” round out the program.

The orchestra will perform the concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road, before repeating it at

7 p.m. Sunday at DeMeester,

900 S. Randolph Way.