Tucson piano trio introduces itself at Dove of Peace New Year's concert

There's one positive thing we can credit to the not-at-all-positive COVID-19 pandemic: the art of the pivot.

The pandemic and all its consequences has forced us to take stock in our situations and create new opportunities.

That's what a trio of University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music graduate students decided to do recently.

Violinist Laura Casarez, cellist Diana Yusupov and pianist Hsin-Chih Chang teamed up with Dove of Peace Lutheran Church to create the Oracle Piano Trio. The church, which has a remarkable music series that raises money for local non-profits, adopted the trio as its resident artists.

On New Year's Day they will make their debut in the concert series. And they will do it in fine fashion with Dove of Peace's annual "Mostly Mozart" concert. The program this year includes Mozart's Violin Sonata No. 21 in E minor and Piano Trio No. 12 in C major, paired with Beethoven's Piano Trio in G major.