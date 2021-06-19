Tucson pop-punk band plays its second post-pandemic show

The album has flashes of soft-core punk — think less frenetic guitar riffs with driving vocals that slingshot from early 2000s Yellowcard to screamo on “Eyes of the Moon.”

Against the backdrop of a steady percussive thump and driving guitar melody, Mason sounds the most polished and focused on “Redemption,” which is proving to be the band’s most popular song with nearly 45,000 streams.

While the members of Brace Yourself worked their day jobs and went to school while they waited for venues to reopen, they recorded a few more singles, including a cover last June of Waterparks’ “I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don’t Wanna Die” that has a sharper edge than the original. The song has gotten nearly 7,000 streams on Spotify and the video, which Mason filmed without the band at locations downtown, has gotten more than 1,000 views on YouTube.

On May 15, more than a year into their musical journey, Brace Yourself played their debut show before a packed house of friends and family at The Edge on North Flowing Wells Road.

On Saturday, June 26, they will play the followup at The Rock near the University of Arizona.