Tucson Pops Orchestra takes Music Under the Stars series to the airwaves

The Tucson Pops Orchestra and Arizona Public Media’s KUAT-FM are teaming up to resurrect the orchestra’s beloved Music Under the Stars Sunday night concert series.

While the orchestra, comprised mostly of moonlighting Tucson Symphony Orchestra players, won’t be setting up in Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center bandshell anytime soon, their music will be playing on KUAT as part of the public radio station’s community concert series.

AZPM will broadcast “The Best of the Pops” on four consecutive Sunday afternoons beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, and continuing through Sept. 27.

Longtime Tucson Pops Music Director László Veres and KUAT host Andy Bade — who also serves on the Pops board of directors — curated the series, picking three concerts from the Pops 2009 spring parks series and a fourth concert from the ensemble’s 2012 series.

“We are playing whole concerts, all live. If you hear the mistakes, it’s all there,” Veres said. “Some of my talking will be in it, but it’s not the same. When I talk I get the audience’s reaction and you don’t get that on the (recording). It comes up as a silence. But what you hear is what you get.”