Tucson Pops, Winds are back in the parks for annual fall series

DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center has been a shell of its old self since the COVID-19 pandemic drove away the Sunday evening concerts with Tucson Pops Orchestra.

But the orchestra and its colorful, animated and beloved conductor László Veres are coming back.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, as the sun goes down just around 7 p.m., Veres will take his place at the podium to strike up the band — mostly moonlighting pros from the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and the University of Arizona — for the first of four “Music Under the Stars” concerts through September.

“It’s going to be interesting after being away for a year and half,” Veres joked. “I’m out of the routine, but it’s going to come back.”

Before the pandemic, Tucson Pops Orchestra packed the grassy Reid Park on Sunday evenings in the fall and spring with thousands of families, who would spread out on blankets or set up lawn chairs to hear the orchestra perform light classical music and Broadway showtunes.

Veres also leads the volunteer Arizona Symphonic Winds, which performs its “Music in the Park” series on Saturday evenings at the Laszlo Veres Amphitheater at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.