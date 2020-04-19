Tucson R&B singer pays homage to Miracle Mile's gritty past in new video

Once upon a time on Tucson's storied Miracle Mile, ladies of the night worked the strip of seedy no-tell motels as families gathered for bowling nights out and cars zipped along toward North Oracle Road and the gateway of the area's retail behemoth Tucson Mall.

But beneath the glitz of their made-up facades, Tucson R&B singer Connie Brannock envisioned in these women broken dreams and unfulfilled promises.

“Some of those women, they don’t have any other way to get by," Brannock said. "I believe you can find love in the grittiest places."

That's the premise of her new song "Miracle Mile" that pays homage to the women who work the streets looking for more than life handed them.

Last week, Brannock, who has been a regular on Tucson stages since 2009, released a music video that tells the story of a working girl making ends meet on Miracle Mile when she meets a mechanic and falls in love.

“It’s kind of a dreamy kind of thing, but it has that grit, it shows that part of Tucson … of what that whole scene was like in '80s," said Brannock, who moved to Tucson in 2008 after retiring from the military.