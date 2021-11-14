Tucson rap trio expands lineup with two women rappers

Tucson hip-hop trio Unrehearsed Music Group is now a quintet after adding two women to the lineup.

Phoenix area rappers Tiffany Padilla and Daniela Iniguez-Dejadez joined Daniel Grijalva, Eduardo Zuniga and Luis Vasquez late last summer in what started out as a one-time collaboration and evolved into a full-fledged partnership.

“They bring a whole different vibe, a whole different sound that we can get into," Grijalva said, adding that with Iniguez-Dejadez aka De Jadez, who sings in addition to rapping, Unrehearsed Music Group can now feature vocals on their tracks — something the seven-year-old ensemble has not been able to do on their earlier recordings.

"With those two additions, it’s making our whole image change to the kind of music we can make now," he said.

“We bring … a different sound and perspective to just flow us all together to make it perfect," said Padilla, who has been rapping in Phoenix clubs and open mics for 20 years under the stage name Devilz Playground. "It’s incredible, all of us together. I think it’s just all of our different styles, all of our different flows, all of our different lifestyles and everything we've been through, it all comes together in the music.”