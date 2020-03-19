Tucson's AVA postpones George Lopez show in light of COVID-19

Comedian George Lopez’s May 16 concert at the AVA at Casino del Sol was postponed on Thursday until Aug. 21, the latest concert to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Casino officials said those holding lawn tickets will get refunds while those holding reserved seats have the option to hold onto them for the rescheduled date.

Casino del Sol on Monday announced it was postponing its April concerts that would have kicked off the amphitheater's concert series. Two days later, the Pasqua Yaqui Nation announced it was temporarily closing its casinos in light of the pandemic.

Desert Diamond Casino also announced on Wednesday that it was temporarily suspending its operations including at its casinos in Glendale and Why. No word yet on whether Desert Diamond's concerts, including a free Elton John tribute show April 11 and country newcomer Jimmie Allen on April 24 will go on as scheduled.

Tucson's live music scene has pretty much ground to a halt after Fox Tucson, the Rialto and Club Congress suspended operations last week in reaction to the COVID-19 health crisis. A trio of local musicians launched a Go Fund Me campaign to assist local musicians impacted. You can donate at tinyurl.com/s3tzqk2

