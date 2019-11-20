Tucson's own Calexico is up for a pair of 2020 Grammys for "Years to Burn," a record they did with longtime collaborator Iron & Wine.
The pair and Iron & Wine, aka Sam Beam, are up for Best Americana Album and Best Americana Performance for "Father Mountain."
The nominations were announced Wednesday morning. Other nominees in the Americana album category are Madison Cunningham, Keb’ Mo’, J.S. Ondara and Yola.
Calexico — Joey Burns and John Convertino — is touring Europe with Iron & Wine and could not be reached for comment. As of Wednesday morning, they had not posted anything on social media about the nominations.
This isn't the first time that a Tucson artist has been nominated for an Americana Grammy. Indie rocker Linda Chorney made national headlines in late 2011 when she was nominated for Best Americana Album for "Emotional Jukebox." Her nomination was one of the first for a relatively unknown independent artist.
The 62nd annual Grammys will be awarded Jan. 26. Among the nomination highlights:
R&B newcomer Lizzo snagged eight nominations — the most — including album, song and record of the year. The three top nomination-getters — Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — are all newcomers. Former Grammy darling Taylor Swift got the big snub with her 2018 "Reputation," although she did earn a nomination for best pop performance for "You Need to Calm Down." Country's Billy Ray Cyrus returns to the Grammy sphere with his nomination for "Old Town Road," a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Tanya Tucker has four nominations stemming from her album "While I'm Livin'," including country album, song of the year, country song of the year and country performance for "Bring My Flowers Now." Photo gallery: Calexico performs sold-out show at the Rialto Theatre with Iron & Wine
Calexico Concert
