Tucson's Dove of Peace concludes 10-year Beethoven odyssey

Eric Holtan wishes he could say that he had this grand plan to perform all of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas over 10 years, finishing up just in time to mark the composer’s 250th birthday.

He didn’t.

But there’s a little bit of fate and hindsight at play as Dove of Peace Lutheran Church this weekend performs the finale of its 10-year Beethoven Piano Sonata Project.

“I would love to think that I was so brilliant back 10 years ago that we would culminate this in the 250th anniversary of his birthday, but I’m not that smart,” said Holtan, Dove of Peace’s music director and the curator of the church’s popular series of free concerts. “I’m just lucky.”

On Sunday, Feb. 9, a trio of Tucson pianists — Georgina Lavery, Alexander Tentser and Joshua Hillmann — will perform Beethoven’s sonatas 1, 12 and 16. All three have performed in earlier Beethoven project recitals, Holtan said.

The concerts take place in Dove of Peace’s Sanctuary, which can seat around 350. The stage is in the center of the space, which means audience members sit facing one another with the pianist in the middle.